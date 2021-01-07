Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (NYSEARCA:ESNG) Trading Up 1%

Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (NYSEARCA:ESNG) was up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.40 and last traded at $57.40. Approximately 174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (NYSEARCA:ESNG) by 49,533.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.74% of Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

