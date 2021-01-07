Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,755 ($22.93).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

In related news, insider Johnny Thomson purchased 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55) per share, for a total transaction of £56,732.10 ($74,120.85).

Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) stock opened at GBX 2,256 ($29.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,145.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,041.16. Diploma PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,191 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,442 ($31.90).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s previous dividend of $20.50. Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 117.24%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

