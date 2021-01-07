Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.26

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.26 and last traded at $73.11, with a volume of 8113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.24.

A number of research firms have commented on DIOD. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average is $57.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,341 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $209,012.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,634,753.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 1,806 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $119,755.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,029,547.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,096 shares of company stock valued at $15,489,397. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after purchasing an additional 88,516 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 203,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,688 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

