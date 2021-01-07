Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.71.
Shares of NYSE:DIN traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,477. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $104.46.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,017,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,411,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,216,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 109.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
