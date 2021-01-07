Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.71.

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,477. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,017,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,411,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,216,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 109.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

