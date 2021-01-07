Dimecoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.90 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.90 million and $684.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011387 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000897 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001309 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00023937 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

