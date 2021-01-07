Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s share price fell 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.94. 2,513,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,956,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 96,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

