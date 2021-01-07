DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Price Target Raised to $28.00

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its price target lifted by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.95.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ DMAC opened at $9.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $180.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04).

In other news, Director Richard D. Pilnik purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $53,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall Michael Giuffre acquired 15,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,980 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 571,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.