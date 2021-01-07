Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €56.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) received a €56.00 ($65.88) price target from Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DLG. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.11 ($58.95).

ETR:DLG opened at €46.08 ($54.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.17. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 1 year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 1 year high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.69.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

