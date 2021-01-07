Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Diageo plc (DGE.L) from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,550 ($46.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo plc (DGE.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,105.79 ($40.58).

Shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock opened at GBX 2,946.50 ($38.50) on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,942.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,738.22. The firm has a market cap of £68.93 billion and a PE ratio of 49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61.

In other Diageo plc (DGE.L) news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,859 ($37.35) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262.51 ($10,795.02). In the last quarter, insiders bought 872 shares of company stock worth $2,481,923.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

