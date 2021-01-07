DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Richard Doubleday Sells 11,025 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Richard Doubleday sold 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.06, for a total value of $4,035,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DexCom stock opened at $375.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 155.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.6% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

