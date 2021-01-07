Deutsche eMark (DEM) Hits Market Cap of $143,479.26

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, C-Patex and CoinExchange. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $143,479.26 and $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

