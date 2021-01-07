Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DBOEY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $950.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.55 million. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

