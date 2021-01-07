Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $98.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $91.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.76.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 483,252 shares of company stock valued at $42,117,342 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 47.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,910,000 after buying an additional 1,272,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 144.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after buying an additional 806,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Paychex by 37.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $19,161,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

