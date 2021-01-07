Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $98.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.67.
Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $91.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.76.
In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 483,252 shares of company stock valued at $42,117,342 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 47.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,910,000 after buying an additional 1,272,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 144.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after buying an additional 806,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Paychex by 37.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $19,161,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Read More: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.