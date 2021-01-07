Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $404.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $359.00 to $404.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.50.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $359.27 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.09.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $117,040,000 after purchasing an additional 81,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 127,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,739,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

