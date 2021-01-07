DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.88

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 48054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.59.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 0.60.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Equities analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $62,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,849.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DermTech by 70.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 487,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 201,265 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in DermTech by 111.6% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $934,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. 46.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

