Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Trading 6.2% Higher

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.80. 1,272,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,479,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

DENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Sidoti started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denny’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Get Denny's alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.77 million, a P/E ratio of 92.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Denny’s by 3,978.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.