Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.96

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 1671644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

DML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$1.00 to C$0.95 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities cut Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of C$692.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

