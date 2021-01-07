Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DNLI. TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $68.04 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 88,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $6,621,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,958 shares of company stock valued at $23,138,450 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 240.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.