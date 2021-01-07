Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $5,246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,915.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.93. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after buying an additional 302,215 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,770,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,337,000 after buying an additional 177,599 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after buying an additional 131,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

