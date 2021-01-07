Delphy (DPY) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Top Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Delphy has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $323,891.89 and approximately $3,959.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00043445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.61 or 0.00318334 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00032835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,090.94 or 0.02832498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.