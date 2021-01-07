Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.97.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. The business had revenue of $142.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $28,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,205,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek Logistics Partners (DKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.