Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DCTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delcath Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delcath Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

DCTH stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $71.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $146,395 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delcath Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 608,300.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Delcath Systems worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.