Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 106,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000. Carnival Co. & makes up about 1.4% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,169,000 after buying an additional 20,161,674 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 271.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,555 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,869 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10,954.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,689,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,724 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $25,537,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Carnival Co. & from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

Shares of CCL stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.74. 28,802,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,301,391. Carnival Co. & Plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.