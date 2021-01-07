Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 37,993 GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,676,866,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter worth $91,743,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth $72,280,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $61,936,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $49,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

GDRX traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.75. 46,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.98. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDRX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on GoodRx from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.54.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

