DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.49

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.49 and last traded at $79.48, with a volume of 52485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.87.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBSDY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

About DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

