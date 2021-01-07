David Michael Levine Sells 15,074 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) insider David Michael Levine sold 15,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $226,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SCU stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 65.07%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sculptor Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 72.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

