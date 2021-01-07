David Michael Levine Sells 15,074 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) insider David Michael Levine sold 15,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $226,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
SCU stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04.
Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 65.07%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 72.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.
About Sculptor Capital Management
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
