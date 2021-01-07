DAV Coin (DAV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $647,031.00

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 23.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $598,962.52 and $647,031.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $5.60, $7.50 and $24.68.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.17 or 0.00442864 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $38,307.04 or 0.99690478 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008110 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00017681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,906,124 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DAV Coin Coin Trading

DAV Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $50.98, $18.94, $24.43, $10.39, $33.94, $24.68, $7.50, $51.55, $13.77, $32.15 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

