Datawallet (DXT) Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $529,003.26 and $41,371.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 103.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00041991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.96 or 0.00302359 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00031665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,115.42 or 0.02835108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012609 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

DXT is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.