Dash Price Hits $94.25 (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, Dash has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $94.25 or 0.00255772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $933.77 million and $756.46 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00042194 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001970 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 112.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $560.22 or 0.01520332 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000218 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,907,576 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.