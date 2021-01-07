Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $21.45. Approximately 1,876,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,916,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.
A number of research firms have issued reports on DAN. ValuEngine raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -428.91, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96.
In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Dana by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,784,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after buying an additional 105,462 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 7.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,444,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,434,000 after acquiring an additional 244,432 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dana by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,285,000 after acquiring an additional 88,863 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,337,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 14.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 284,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.
About Dana (NYSE:DAN)
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
