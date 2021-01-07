Daiwa Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.91.

Shares of MS stock opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $74.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $19,754,000. BP PLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 197.9% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 342,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 227,532 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 303.8% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,682,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

