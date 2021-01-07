D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) (TSE:DBO) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) (TSE:DBO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.12. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 512,316 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) (TSE:DBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.92 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that D-BOX Technologies Inc. will post 0.0096552 earnings per share for the current year.

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, commercializes, and leases motion systems for the entertainment, and simulation and training markets worldwide. It produces motion effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a motion system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various types of equipment.

