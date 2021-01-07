D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) (TSE:DBO) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) (TSE:DBO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.12. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 512,316 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$21.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) (TSE:DBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.92 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that D-BOX Technologies Inc. will post 0.0096552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, commercializes, and leases motion systems for the entertainment, and simulation and training markets worldwide. It produces motion effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a motion system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various types of equipment.

