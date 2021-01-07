Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at B. Riley

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Cytosorbents from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cytosorbents from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of CTSO opened at $8.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $366.60 million, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 0.36. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 56.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 36,157 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the third quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Avenir Corp grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 190,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

