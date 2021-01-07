Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cytosorbents in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CTSO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

CTSO stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.56 million, a PE ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 528.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 670.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 17,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

