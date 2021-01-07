Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $20.59. Approximately 326,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 209,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,920 shares of company stock worth $336,103 over the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 121,703 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 95.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 198,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 15.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 35,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

