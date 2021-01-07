CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

B. Riley downgraded shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. B. Riley currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CURI. Stifel Nicolaus cut CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CuriosityStream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CuriosityStream stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $17.69.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John S. Hendricks bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Hendricks bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $226,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 801,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,309.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 110,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,381.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

