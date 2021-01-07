Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Trading Up 5.4%

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $236.25 and last traded at $233.59. Approximately 1,348,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,220,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.95.

Get Cummins alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,748,000 after buying an additional 392,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.