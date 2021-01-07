Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Trading Up 5.4%

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $236.25 and last traded at $233.59. Approximately 1,348,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,220,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.63.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.95.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,748,000 after buying an additional 392,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.
About Cummins (NYSE:CMI)
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
