Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. Analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 152.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.28.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

