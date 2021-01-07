Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 96,730 Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,730 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kadmon during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Kadmon during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kadmon during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

KDMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of KDMN opened at $4.07 on Thursday. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

