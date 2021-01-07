Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 94,992 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,992 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 3.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in StoneCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in StoneCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 10.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $87.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.73 and a beta of 2.28.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $173.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

