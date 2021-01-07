Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Evolus worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Evolus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 332,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 36,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolus alerts:

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.75. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $13.75.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Evolus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.