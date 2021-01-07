Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,895,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Resources Connection had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.32 million. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGP shares. ValuEngine raised Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

