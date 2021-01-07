Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 571,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 211,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ChromaDex by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 171,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ChromaDex by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 54,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. ChromaDex Co. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $305.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. The company had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDXC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.19.

In other news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $196,332.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

