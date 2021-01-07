Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,941 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SM Energy worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in SM Energy by 19.1% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 54,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SM opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. SM Energy has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $903.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 5.52.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SM. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

