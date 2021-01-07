Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 41,188 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,711,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $172,142,000 after purchasing an additional 218,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,284,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,731 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,010,910 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 179,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 213,534 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.69 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $140.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWBI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $75,360.00. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $156,701. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.