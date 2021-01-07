CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Raised to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CUBE. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of CUBE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.16. The company had a trading volume of 195,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,455. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $844,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CubeSmart by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

