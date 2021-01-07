CTS (NYSE:CTS) Trading 5.6% Higher

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.41. 215,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 156,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CTS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in CTS by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,115,000 after purchasing an additional 553,537 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the third quarter valued at about $4,621,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the third quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 42.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 51,451 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

