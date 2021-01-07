CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson Sells 1,000 Shares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $11,060.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $596.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $43.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.42 million. Analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrossFirst Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,564,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,288,000 after buying an additional 75,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 172,859 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 14.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.