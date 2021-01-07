CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson Sells 1,000 Shares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $11,060.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $596.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60.
CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $43.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.42 million. Analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,564,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,288,000 after buying an additional 75,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 172,859 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 14.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.
Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.