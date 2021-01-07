Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.32

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 157457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRON shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $9,322,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 100,000 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,001,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,689 shares of company stock worth $16,761,991 over the last three months. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cronos Group by 400.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in Cronos Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

